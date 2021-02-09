Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) At least 80 per cent personnel of the Gujarat police have so far been covered under the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, an official said on Tuesday.

As per an official release, 1.32 lakh personnel, including 81,000 from the regular police force, 22,000 home guards, 22,000 jawans of gram rakshak dal and around 4,000 traffic brigade personnel, have received the vaccine.

Personnel from the prisons department, CID, State Reserve Police and Anti-Corruption Bureau were also being inoculated across the state, the release from the office of the Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) stated.

The state health department and civic bodies have set up booths exclusively to administer shots to policemen, the statement said.

While the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Gujarat on January 16, immunisation for frontline workers, including police personnel, started from January 31.

At least 80 per cent of police personnel were already covered and the remaining will get the shots in the next two to three days, the release said.

State DGP Ashish Bhatia had taken the vaccine on the first day to clear all doubts surrounding the vaccine, it was stated.

Till February 8, as many as 6.04 lakh 'Corona Warriors', including healthcare and frontline workers, were covered in the immunisation drive.

According to the health department, 49,000 persons were inoculated at 976 session sites across Gujarat on Monday.

