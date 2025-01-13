New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Eighty school girls from class 9 and 11 learned the nuances of technology and AI during the 'STEM Mentorship Program' at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, officials said on Monday.

According to IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee, the institute aims to increase the female representation in STEM and the program which is now in its third year, is one of the initiatives in the direction.

"The students had the opportunity to attend the Sci-Tech Spins lecture series, held monthly. They also participated in a special lecture by Founder and CEO of STEMBoard and former aerospace engineer at NASA, which piqued their interest in space science and technology and inspired them to aspire to greater heights," an official statement said.

"The Winter phase was a five-day program involving lectures by IIT Delhi alumnae and faculty on a variety of topics, including women's leadership roles in STEM, the role of AI in neuroscience, and algorithm design. A DIY workshop was also organized for the students to gain hands-on experience in creation with innovation," it added. PTI GJS

