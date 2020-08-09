Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Over 800 villages in 20 districts of UP have been hit by flooding and several rivers are flowing above the danger level, the relief commissioner's office said Sunday.

As 802 villages in Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Khiri, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mau, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Santkabir Nagar, Siddharthanagar and Sitapur districts have been affected.

Of these, 428 villages have been disconnected with other areas, the office said.

Sharda river is flowing above the danger mark in Paliakala (Lakhimpur Khiri), Rapti in Gorakhpur and Ghaghara in Barabanki.

Meanwhile, Backward Class Welfare Minister Anil Rajbhar told reporters that there has been a decline of "90 per cent" in the exodus of people due to the flood.

"The chief minister had been active since January to mitigate the effects of flood. Its effect is visible today and the situation is completely normal."

Rajbhar also said the breach in an embankment in Bairia area of Ballia district has been repaired.

