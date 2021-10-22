Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said on Friday that 809 buses have been purchased by the state government and they will join the Haryana roadways fleet by March.

The minister also told reporters in Hisar that e-ticketing facility will be started at the earliest at all state government depots for the convenience of passengers.

Also Read | RBI Remains Laser-Focused to Bring Back Inflation to 4%, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

He said that soon 11 more bus stands would be made operational in the state.

The cabinet minister who also holds the mining portfolio said the state government is taking steps to implement a transparent system in the mining sector.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K to Witness Widespread Rainfall, Thunderstorms and Lightning till October 24.

He said 25 mining sites have been auctioned in the state.

Work is underway on exploring mining sites in Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Dadri and Mahendragarh after which people will get construction material at even more reasonable prices, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)