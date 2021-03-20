Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Haryana reported three coronavirus deaths on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,093, while the tally rose to 2,78,961 with 821 new cases, the Health Department said.

A fatality each was reported from Ambala, Karnal and Yamunanagar districts.

The new infections include 141 in Gurgaon, 123 in Karnal, 110 in Kurukshetra and 108 in Ambala. The active cases rose to 4,830, while the recovery rate was 97.16 percent, as per the bulletin.

On Friday, the state had reported 872 new coronavirus cases and one death.

