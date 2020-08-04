Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Krishna district Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) cops raided country liquor manufacturing units under seven police stations and destroyed 826 litres of country liquor on Tuesday.

Cases have been filed against those who were making country liquor illegally.

Also Read | Women Soldiers of Assam Rifles Deployed in Kashmir for 1st Time : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

The police destroyed liquor seized in the limits of Reddygudem, Agiripalli, Nuzividu rural and Vatsavai police stations and Nuzividu, Tiruvuru and Mylavaram SEB police stations.

SEB ASP Vakul Jindal said SEB has been specifically focusing on illegal liquor.

Also Read | Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 19,990.

"We have been checking vehicles. We have been finding out where country liquor is being made, how it is being transported. Today we destroyed 826 liters of country liquor seized in the range of four police stations and 3 SEB stations. This liquor has been seized in 119 cases," he said.

He said country liquor seized in other regions will also be destroyed and it is a continuous process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)