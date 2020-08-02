Itanagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Eighty-three more people, including 14 security personnel and seven healthcare workers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 1,673, an official said.

Of the new cases, 38 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 10 from East Siang district, eight from Tirap, seven from West Kameng, four each from Lower Siang and Upper Siang, three each from Tawang and Lower Subansiri, two each from Namsai and Shi-Yomi and one each from Changlang and Londing, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

"Fourteen security personnel of various central paramilitary forces - six from Tirap, four from Upper Siang, two from Lower Subansiri and one each from Tawang and Lower Siang districts - are among fresh patients," he said.

Seven healthcare workers have been diagnosed with the disease in East Siang district, Jampa said.

All, barring four, are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.

A total of 51 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, he said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 701 active cases, while 969 people have recovered from the disease and three died of it. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 259, followed by Changlang (121), East Siang (42), Namsai (41), East Kameng (35) and Tawang (32), the official said.

The state government has conducted 86,288 tests for coronavirus so far, he added.

