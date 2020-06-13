Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
India News | 84-yr-old Woman Promotes Kitchen Garden Culture in Coimbatore, Distributes Saplings Among Villagers

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:31 AM IST
India News | 84-yr-old Woman Promotes Kitchen Garden Culture in Coimbatore, Distributes Saplings Among Villagers

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Eighty-four-year-old Nanjammal grows vegetables in her kitchen garden at Thoppampatti village here in Coimbatore and distributes vegetable saplings among villagers free of cost, in a bid to boost the culture of kitchen gardens.

"I want villagers to have their own kitchen gardens and be able to grow organic vegetables on their own. Now, more than 100 families here are growing vegetables in their own kitchen gardens," says Nanjammal.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

"In the wake of vegetable prices shooting up, being a farmer I decided to grow vegetable saplings and distribute them to all my villagers in Thoppampatti and guide them about growing fresh vegetables at their homes," she added.

Bharathi Chinnasamy, a writer and son of Nanjammal, says the ultimate idea is to create village kitchen gardens here.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

"During COVID-19 we are promoting organic kitchen garden in rural villagers free of cost. By doing so, every family can save up to Rs 6,000 per year," he said.

"There are around 12 crore Self Help Groups in India and by encouraging them to cultivate Self Help Group gardens in open areas, vacant land, and roadsides, they can earn a considerable amount of money," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

