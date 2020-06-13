India News | 84-yr-old Woman Promotes Kitchen Garden Culture in Coimbatore, Distributes Saplings Among Villagers

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Eighty-four-year-old Nanjammal grows vegetables in her kitchen garden at Thoppampatti village here in Coimbatore and distributes vegetable saplings among villagers free of cost, in a bid to boost the culture of kitchen gardens.

"I want villagers to have their own kitchen gardens and be able to grow organic vegetables on their own. Now, more than 100 families here are growing vegetables in their own kitchen gardens," says Nanjammal.

"In the wake of vegetable prices shooting up, being a farmer I decided to grow vegetable saplings and distribute them to all my villagers in Thoppampatti and guide them about growing fresh vegetables at their homes," she added.

Bharathi Chinnasamy, a writer and son of Nanjammal, says the ultimate idea is to create village kitchen gardens here.

"During COVID-19 we are promoting organic kitchen garden in rural villagers free of cost. By doing so, every family can save up to Rs 6,000 per year," he said.

"There are around 12 crore Self Help Groups in India and by encouraging them to cultivate Self Help Group gardens in open areas, vacant land, and roadsides, they can earn a considerable amount of money," he added. (ANI)

