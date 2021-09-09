New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that 86 lakh doses had been administered in the last 24 hours and that the average per-day dose administered has increased from 20 lakhs in May 2021, to 78 lakhs in September 2021, with the pace of vaccination set to climb up even further.

"The pace of vaccination and coverage is rapidly increasing. The average per-day dose administered has increased from 20 lakhs in May to 78 lakhs in September. This number is expected to climb even higher," said Bhushan.

Apprising of the vaccination status of the country, Bhushan said, "We've administered more vaccines in the first seven days of September than in 30 days of May. 86 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours," added Bhushan.

"We should increase the pace of vaccination before festivals. States & Centre should work to vaccinate vulnerable population, " further added Bhushan.

The overall first doses administered in the country stand at 54,68,97,006, while the second doses administered so far are 16,97,00,422.

The states and union territories with more than 85% of coverage if the first dose amongst 18+ populations is; Sikkim, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Uttarakhand, Mizoram.

Sikkim, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh have vaccinated 100% of their population with the first dose of vaccination against the COVID-19. (ANI)

