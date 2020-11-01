Ahmedabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported 860 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall infection tally to 1,73,804, the state health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases as 1,128 patients were discharged. This took the number of recovered cases in the state to 1,57,247, it said.

The state's recovery rate is now 90.47 per cent.

With five deaths, the state's COVID-19 fatality count rose to 3,724, the department said in a release.

As many as 51,084 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This took the number of samples tested so far to 61,04,931.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,804, new cases 860, death toll 3,724, discharged 1,57,247, active cases 12,833 and people tested so far 61,04,931.

