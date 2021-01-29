Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (PTI) Nine more officials were given compulsory retirement by the Odisha government on Friday on the charges of corruption and inefficiency, a source said.

In the last one year, total 113 officials have been given compulsory retirement, including the new ones, he said.

The retirement orders will be implemented with immediate effect, he added.

Of the nine officials, seven have been terminated for corruption, while the remaining two were given compulsory retirement for their inefficiencies in delivering duties.

The officials facing premature retirement are from the departments of Mines, Forest, Labour and Public Health. PTI

