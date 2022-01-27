Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): As many as nine persons were injured after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai, said the BMC.

"A structure collapsed today in Behramnagar in Bandra East. A total of 8 people were rescued, 1 lady suffered a fracture and 1 man is in the ICU, others are all stable. I was on-site with Mumbai police, fire brigade, BMC & locals who carried out the rescue operations," tweeted MLA Vandre East Zeeshan Siddique.

The injured have been rushed to two hospitals and their condition is stable, said the BMC. (ANI)

