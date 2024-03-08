Nahan, Mar 8 (PTI) Nine students of the 2022 batch of Dr Y S Parmar Medical College, Nahan, in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district have been suspended for 45 days for allegedly ragging the junior batch, the college officials said on Friday.

These nine students were allegedly found to be involved in the ragging of junior students (2023 batch) in the dissection hall of the anatomy department of the college on March 4, in which abusive words were also used, college officials said in a statement.

The matter was probed by a team and subsequently, the anti-ragging committee suspended nine students for 45 days and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each student.

Further, they will not be permitted to attend any sports or literary function for a year, the statement added.

