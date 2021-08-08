Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) here has said nine cases of underground cable thefts have been reported in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla between March 22 and August 8.

In a statement on Saturday, Shimla BSNL deputy general manager Upender Pathak said the thefts have been reported from various areas of the city.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla told PTI that the police received the complaints from BSNL in this regard, and all the cases were being inquired by the concerned police stations.

Pathak said four underground cable theft cases were reported from the areas falling under Boileauganj police station, two each under Chotta Shimla and Lakkar Bazar and one under the Sadar police station.

The most recent underground cable theft took place on August 6 near Satsang Ghar at Lakkar Bazar, he added.

Many cables of various capacities were catering to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and other important areas in the vicinity, he said, adding the essential telecom services are getting badly hampered and affecting a large customer base consisting of individual and government connections.

A resident, however, said it is very surprising that underground cables could be stolen in thickly populated areas like Lakkar Bazar.

