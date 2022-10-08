Cuttack, Oct 8 (PTI) A 9-year old boy was allegedly branded with hot iron rod and made to stand outside the house at night by his paternal uncle and aunt in Odisha's Cuttack city, police said.

The incident came to the light when the maternal grandparents of the boy met him and he narrated his ordeal to them on Dusshera day.

The boy was staying with his maternal grandparents after his mother died in 2018 and his father remarried another woman. The paternal uncle and aunt brought him to Cuttack for his studies.

The boy's grandparents - Madan Mohan Rout and Baijayanti Rout, have lodged a complaint against the paternal uncle and aunt at Markatnagar police station demanding strong action against the culprits for subjecting the boy to inhuman torture.

The child also narrated the barbaric incident before the police. The burn injury marks were visible on different parts of the boy's body.

"We request the police to immediately arrest his uncle and aunt... and allow us to take the child with us,” the grandparents told reporters after lodging complaint at the police station.

Meanwhile, the boy's aunt Srutibala Sahu, denied the allegations and said the marks on his hands came up as he accidentally touched a hot pan in the kitchen.

The Markatnagar police have registered a case different sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.

The boy has been sent for a medical examination. He would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) soon, said a police officer.

