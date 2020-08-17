New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): There have been total 947 departures and 945 arrivals of flights till day 85 of the resumption of domestic air travel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

"Indians continue to fly high. Domestic operations on August 16, 2020, Day 85 till 23.59 hrs. Departures 93,639 passengers handled. Arrivals 89,887 passengers handled. Total movements 1,892, footfalls at airports 183,526," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25. (ANI)

