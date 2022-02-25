Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 95 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the number of infections to 4,52,817, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

They said 65 of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 30 from the Kashmir division.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the most cases as 227 infections were reported there, followed by 20 infections in Doda district.

There are 995 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,47,074, they said.

The death toll in the Union territory due to the pandemic was 4,748 as no fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory but no new cases were reported since Thursday evening.

