Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,16,192 on Thursday as 98 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 21,184, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 1,544 active COVID-19 cases, while 19,93,464 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 112 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.87 per cent.

The administration has so far tested over 2,44,32,537 samples for COVID-19, including 21,519 in the last 24 hours, it added.

