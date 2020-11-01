By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath warned those "who conceal identity" and wage "love jihad" to "mend their ways" or be prepared for their "Ram naam satya hai (last) journey", former Lok Sabha MP Hannan Mollah on Sunday said death threats by a CM was most unfortunate.

"Crimes should be dealt with law; threatening to kill is most unfortunate and it is the most anti-human feeling. You cannot take people's lives for such a crime (forcing someone to convert her religion for marriage)," the veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member said.

"Ram naam satya hai means death. If a chief minister threatens to kill people, some Union minister says goli maaro goli s**lo ko (reference to Anurag Thakur's speech in January), then where will people go," Mollah questioned.

A day after the Allahabad High Court said religious conversion wasn't necessary for marriage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said the state government will also work to curb "love jihad" and will bring a law.

"The government would bring a strict law to curb love jihad and forcible religious conversion. The Allahabad High Court has issued a direction that religious conversion is not necessary for marriage. This should not be done. It should not be recognised. We will make an effective law for this," Adityanath said on Saturday during a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

He then warned those "who conceal their identities and play with the respect of sisters and daughters" that if they don't mend their ways, their "Ram naam satya hai (Hindu funeral march chant) journey will begin". "I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your Ram naam satya hai journey will begin," he added.

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court held that conversion of religion just for the purpose of marriage is not legal. The court, while dismissing a plea of a couple, directed them to appear before the magistrate to register their statements. (ANI)

