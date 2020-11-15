Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Mumbai's Air Quality Index a day after Diwali on Sunday was 148, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which was much lower than Delhi which recorded an AQI of 435 which was in the severe category. The reason which could be partly attributed to this observation was Mumbaikar's adherence to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines issued for Diwali whereby bursting of firecrackers was strictly banned apart from a minor relaxation provided on the festival day.

The Leader of Opposition in BMC and Congress Corporator Ravi Raja said that this shows how responsible Mumbaikars are.

"We are going through a tough phase of the coronavirus pandemic. People of Mumbai should be thanked for adhering to the guidelines issued for not using firecrackers this year," he said.

BJP MLA Tamil Selvan stated that the people of Mumbai have done their part in the current situation.

"People do not have enough money to spend on crackers. They are well aware that the Maharashtra government failed to control their deaths and COVID cases. I thank them for this approach whereby they did not burst many crackers which cause pollution. So the credit of controlling pollution does not go to BMC. BMC is the most corrupt institution of the country as they just issue guidelines but can't implement them," Selvan said. (ANI)

