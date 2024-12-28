Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday, approved the use of Aadhaar authentication services for candidates appearing in examinations for Group A and B posts conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), said a press statement.

The introduction of Aadhaar authentication aims to streamline the application procedure, eliminate fraudulent candidates, and ensure the accuracy of candidate data through de-duplication, added the press statement.

This move will enhance the credibility and reliability of the recruitment process, maintaining public confidence in the competitive exams.

Aadhaar authentication helps verify the identity of candidates, reducing the chances of fraudulent applications and impersonation. It simplifies the application process, ensuring accurate and authenticated data.

Candidates will be required to provide their Aadhaar number during registration and undergo biometric verification (fingerprint or iris scan) during various stages of the recruitment process. In addition, demographic details such as name, date of birth, and address will be cross-verified with the Aadhaar database, the release said.

This decision follows the guidelines set under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's directive dated March 8, 2024. (ANI)

