Bengaluru, December 28: In a gesture of respect for the late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the grand New Year celebrations at Mysuru Palace, a major annual event, have been called off this year. Known for its spectacular fireworks, illuminations, and cultural performances, the event at Mysuru Palace will not take place in 2024. The Mysore Palace Board confirmed that the palace would remain unilluminated on December 31.

According to a report published by The Hindu, the cancellation includes the performance by the police band, which was scheduled from 11:00 pm on December 31 until midnight, as well as the fireworks display planned from 12:00 am to 12:15 am. However, the ongoing flower show, which began on December 21, will continue as scheduled and remain open to the public daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm through December 31. Dr Manmohan Singh Laid to Rest: Nation Bids Farewell to ‘Architect of India’s Economic Reforms’ With Full State Honours (Video).

Mysuru Palace Cancels New Year Celebrations in Respect of Former PM Manmohan Singh

This move follows the death of Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday night, December 26, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related health complications. Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

In honour of the late leader, the Karnataka government has declared a seven-day mourning period. This also led to the cancellation of the centenary celebrations of the Congress Belgaum session, which had been planned as a large-scale public event. A national mourning period has been observed, with the national flag flying at half-mast across the country. Dr Manmohan Singh Laid to Rest: Nation Bids Farewell to ‘Architect of India’s Economic Reforms’ With Full State Honours (Video).

Singh's cremation took place with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, December 28, with his daughter lighting the funeral pyre in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, preparations for New Year celebrations are underway in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has instructed police officials to ensure law and order are maintained across the state during the festivities.

