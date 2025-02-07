New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the successful completion of airspace design and flight procedures for the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Noida International Airport (Jewar).

This achievement underscored AAI's expertise in managing complex airspace configurations, especially for airports situated near some of the busiest aviation hubs in the country, said a press release issued by the AAI.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This milestone is pivotal in enhancing operational efficiency at these new airports, paving the way for future growth in one of the world's most dynamic aviation markets.

As India's Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), AAI is entrusted with the management of Air Navigation Services across the nation, including at the upcoming airports at Navi Mumbai and Noida (Jewar).

Also Read | Poonch Blast: 5 Pakistani Terrorists Killed in Landmine Explosion During Infiltration Bid at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The AAIs airspace as well as the flight procedure design team has meticulously crafted the airspace and Instrument Flight Procedures (IFPs) for the Navi Mumbai and Noida International (Jewar) Airport projects.

These procedures are designed to optimise flight efficiency, significantly reducing emissions, track miles, and flight times for the multitude of daily flights traversing the Delhi-Mumbai air corridors.

For the accomplishment of the objective AAI collaborated with M/s Boeing India which provided invaluable support through comprehensive simulation and conflict analysis.

Utilising M/s Boeing's Total Airspace and Airport Modeler (TAAM) at Bengaluru, the development and validation of instrument flight procedures, including Standard Instrument Departures and Standard Terminal Arrivals, were enhanced.

Vipin Kumar, Chairman, AAI said, "In the context of the ongoing strategic partnership between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Boeing India, experts from Boeing collaborated with the AAI Flight Procedure Design team to assess and confirm the arrival and departure protocols for the new airports being developed in Jewar (Noida) and Navi Mumbai."

The joint efforts have facilitated the safe and efficient integration of operations at these new airports with existing operations in Delhi IGI and Mumbai CSMIA airports.

"The anticipated increase in air traffic in both terminal areas will be managed in a way that conserves fuel and tracks miles for airlines, while also alleviating the workload for air traffic controllers and maintaining safe separation between aircraft at neighbouring international airports. This initiative marks the initial phase of expanding operations along the Delhi- Mumbai corridor, paving the way for a modern metroplex solution in the years to come."

The IFPs have undergone successful flight validation by a domestic airline operator and received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India for implementation.

These procedures are set to significantly improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of air traffic operations in India's busiest air corridors.

This achievement not only marks a significant step in operational efficiency at the new airports but also aligns with AAI's commitment to the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

By driving sustainability and innovation through advanced technology, AAI continues to support the robust growth of India's aviation industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)