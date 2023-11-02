New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Swachh Bharat", the Airports Authority of India observed the Government of India's Special Campaign 3.0 at its airports and establishments from October 2 to October 31.

According to a release from AAI, the Campaign at AAI Airports included indoor and outdoor cleaning of identified sites, record management in field/outstation offices, weeding out of files and disposing of public grievances, appeals and references from the Members of Parliament and state Governments.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Defying ED Summons, Arvind Kejriwal Takes Part in Election Roadshow in Singrauli.

Under this one-month-long campaign, Special cleanliness drives were carried out at AAI airports and associated offices which included inspection of water tanks, and disposal of scrap materials and obsolete items. At various Regional Headquarters and many airports across the country, Yoga rooms have been developed in spaces freed after cleaning scrap, baggage transforming underutilised office spaces into productive yoga rooms.

Under this campaign, a total of 16296 files were reviewed for weeding out and 9987 files were weeded out at various airports. A cleanliness campaign was carried out at 126 locations/airports and scrap was disposed of at 90 locations.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Instead of Answering Questions, TMC MP Walked Out To Divert Attention From Real Issue, Says Panel Chairperson Vinod Sonkar (Watch Video).

"A total of 36124 Sqm. was freed and Rs. 1,41,69,157 of revenue was generated from scrap disposed of," the release said.

Earlier in the preparatory phase from September 14 to September 31, campaign sites were finalised across offices, and officials were sensitised and mobilised for effective implementation and success of the campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)