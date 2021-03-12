New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The AAP and the BJP Friday traded charges over the issue of non-payment of salaries and pensions to MCDs' current and retired employees with both parties accusing each other of not releasing funds.

Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj referred to a Delhi High Court order dated March 9 that has reportedly held the commissioners of the three municipal corporations directly responsible for non-payment of salaries to teachers, doctors, nurses and other workers.

"The MCD has not paid teachers, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, retired employees for a long time, yet the (BJP-ruled) MCD took no concrete action, no solution has been brought forth," he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor said AAP leaders have no moral or political right to raise questions on this issue as the AAP government is directly responsible for financial crisis of the municipal corporations.

"I call upon Saurabh Bhardwaj to first persuade the Arvind Kejriwal government to release all pending funds of the 3 MCDs and then he would be justified to ask questions," he said.

