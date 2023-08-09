New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The ruling AAP and the opposition BJP on Wednesday sparred over uniform allowance for students of MCD-run schools, with the saffron party alleging that the amount was reduced by the current dispensation after financial year 2022-23.

AAP's Leader of House Mukesh Goyal, at a press conference here, termed as "baseless" the charge levelled by the BJP that the annual allowance was reduced from Rs 1,100 to Rs 600.

"According to the 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan', Rs 600 was being provided to the students belonging to SC/ST category and in that the Delhi government used to give additional Rs 500. So, in total Rs 1,100 was being provided to the SC/ST students. Last year there was an order by the SSA that the Rs 600 provided by the central government would directly be deposited in the accounts of the students. It was the responsibility of the Special Officer (of the MCD) to transfer the additional Rs 500 to the bank accounts of the students," Goyal was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Goyal alleged that it was the "fault of these officers", and it had "nothing to do with the Aam Aadmi Party".

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday had alleged that till academic year 2022-23, all students of MCD-run schools got Rs 1,100 every year as uniform allowance, but it is "shocking to note" that the MCD administration, with Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, has "cut down" the allowance to "barely Rs 600".

On Wednesday, after the AAP's press conference, the BJP in a statement said the Aam Aadmi Party is "infuriated by the revelation of the cut in the uniform allowance for municipal schools students and non-distribution of notebooks, copies, and is now trying to escape, by blaming officers".

Goyal said, "We all are aware that MCD elections were held in December 2022 and in January 2023 our members held the office. We have not done any cut down of the funds since then, and according to the instructions given by the Delhi government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, our education minister is reiterating that the way Delhi government-run schools have been reformed and made world-class, MCD schools too will be transformed".

AAP councilor Ankush Narang said soon after Aam Aadmi Party assumed power in MCD, "our councilors inspected the schools".

"During that time it was found that minor repairs are needed in the schools. There are 191 schools of MCD which were identified. They were given a budget of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi have inspected many schools in Delhi. Through this, 50 schools were identified, for which a budget of Rs 22 crore is being given," Narang said.

Arvind Kejriwal's dream is that every child of Delhi should be educated and get good education, he said, adding that "to fulfil this vision, we are also developing MCD schools, like Delhi government schools."

Goyal said, "The BJP should understand that in 2022 who was in power, who was responsible for this negligence, for what reasons students didn't get the remaining Rs 500. It is their responsibility, since we came to power, we will ensure timely uniforms, quality education, good mid-day meal and all other requisites".

Meanwhile, Mayor Oberoi on Wednesday inspected Gandhi Maidan multi-level car parking facility being developed by the MCD at Chandni Chowk.

It is being developed on a PPP (public-private-partnership) model in the historic Chandni Chowk area. After the completion of this project, parking facility of about 2,300 cars will be available for citizens, according to a statement issued by her office.

