New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed their gratitude towards the people of Punjab after the party won three out of the four seats available for the state assembly by-polls on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, the former Delhi Chief Minister said that the people of Punjab have again expressed their faith in the ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The people of Punjab have once again expressed their faith in the ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party and the work of our government by giving three out of four seats to the Aam Aadmi Party in the by-elections. Many thanks to the people of Punjab and many congratulations to everyone," Kejriwal said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the people of Punjab for the victory in the by-elections, stating that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP has been touching new heights day by day across the country.

"Many congratulations to Punjabis for the spectacular victory in the by-elections. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party is touching new heights day by day across the country. We are working day and night without any discrimination and honestly for the progress and prosperity of Punjab. We will fulfill every promise made to Punjabis during the by-elections on a priority basis. Best wishes to everyone. Inquilab Zindabad," Mann said.

In Punjab, AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, Ishank Kumar, and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon won the assembly by-polls in Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Gidderbaha, respectively. Meanwhile, in Barnala, Congress's Kuldeep Singh Dhillon won.

Notably, in Maharashtra, Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 231 of 288 seats in the state assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won or is leading on 50 seats. (ANI)

