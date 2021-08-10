Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) A delegation of Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday met the Governor here and raised the demand for an immediate action against five ministers, alleging that they were allegedly involved in various scams and embezzlement.

The AAP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema met Governor V P Singh Badnore and submitted a memorandum to him demanding dismissal of the five Ministers.

According to a release, the AAP delegation accused the five ministers of multi-crore scams and demanded their immediate dismissal from the cabinet, with registration of criminal cases against them.

Talking to the media after meeting the Governor, Cheema alleged that half a dozen ministers of the ruling Congress were embroiled in scams and embezzlement.

“Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress high command and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu have not spoken out against them. It is a far cry to take action against them,” he added.

