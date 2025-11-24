New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi state President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday questioned Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi over allowing liquor vends to remain open on sacred occasions, despite repeatedly demanding their closure during the tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government, according to an AAP release.

The AAP Delhi unit chief accused the BJP of exposing its own hypocrisy by keeping liquor shops open during Chhath and ahead of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Also Read | Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025: Date, History and Significance of Observing Shaheedi Diwas for the Ninth Sikh Guru.

In a video message on X, senior AAP leader and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "A few days ago, the Chhath Mahaparv was celebrated. Every year under Arvind Kejriwal's government, Chhath day was declared a dry day, and all liquor shops were shut. The Bharatiya Janata Party used to claim that this was happening due to their pressure. Today, the BJP has its government in Delhi, in the Centre, everywhere. Yet on Chhath day, every single liquor vendor was open. People consumed liquor and created disturbances during the Chhath festival at several places; everyone saw it."

As per the release, the AAP Delhi Unit Chief noted, "In a few days, we will observe the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji. It will be commemorated across the country. Even then, till now, the BJP government has not issued any order to close liquor vends. Was their concern about liquor shops only for Delhi? In Gurugram and Noida, there are large liquor showrooms like big retail outlets. There was no objection there. The objection was only in Delhi. And now, when they have formed the government, why were the liquor vends not closed on Chhath day?"

Also Read | Special Intensive Revision: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams ECI's SIR As 'Imposed Tyranny' Amid 16 BLO Deaths in Voter Roll Chaos.

Bharadwaj directly questioned Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the BJP government, asking, "Why are these vends not being closed on the upcoming Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji?"

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 25 (Tuesday) to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, according to an official release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)