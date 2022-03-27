Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday dissolved its all units in Rajasthan ahead of restructuring the party organisation in the state.

AAP's new election in-charge in Rajasthan Vinay Mishra announced the dissolution of all units, including the state executive, in a party workers' meeting at Birla Auditorium here.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Rapes and Kills Teenage Girl in Surajpur, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide; Arrested.

“From today, the state executive, all district units of AAP Rajasthan are dissolved,” Mishra, who is a legislator in Delhi, said.

He also said a membership drive will be started in the state.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence Case: CBI Records TMC Leader Anarul Hossain’s Statement.

“We will connect people from village to village, house to house and will create a strong organisation in the state,” Mishra said.

He targeted the ruling Congress government over unemployment and farmer loan waiver issues.

On the occasion, a large number of people took membership of the AAP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)