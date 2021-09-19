New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for failing to fulfil the high demand for oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that the party should not mislead the people of Uttarakhand by luring them through 'vague' promises.

Speaking to ANI here today, Bhatt said, "It is not a good thing to mislead the people of Uttarakhand by making vague promises. Everyone in Delhi knows what was the situation of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the people of Delhi had to face it. Mohalla Clinics were opened but they had to be closed right at the time of the pandemic. So everyone knows the reality. The people of Uttarakhand are very educated and learned. They are aware of every single thing."

Commenting on AAP's Tiranga Yatra held across Uttarakhand, Bhatt said that there is nothing new in it as every political party goes to the state where elections are going to be held. He expressed confidence that no matter how many parties visit the poll-bound state, the people of Uttarakhand have made up their minds to re-elect the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Bhatt told ANI, "Parties are coming to Uttarakhand and speaking their minds but let me tell this that the people there have made up their minds. They will give an opportunity to the Bharatiya Janata Party to serve the people again in the 2022 elections and the party will win with a huge majority."

Referring to the AAP's promises of providing free water and electricity to the people of Uttarakhand, Bhatt said that the BJP is providing ration, COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and ventilators free of cost to the people of the state.

"As far as their announcements of going free electricity and water are concerned, the people of Uttarakhand cannot be lured through such promises. Last time 80 crore people were given free ration. This time again, the ration is being given for free. Not only this but COVID-19 vaccination and ventilators are also available for free to the people of the state. Medicines are also being distributed free of cost. They talk of giving 300 units of free electricity. What are 300 units? Nothing," said the Minister.

He further said, "The government has insured Rs 5 lakh people of Uttarakhand. The poor do not have enough money. Therefore the BJP has made a provision of Rs 5 lakhs for the treatment of serious diseases so that if they fall ill, they can avail the benefit."

Meanwhile, speaking about the BJP's efforts to tackle migration and unemployment in Uttarakhand, Bhatt said that the state government has set up a commission to fix the problem of unemployment and various schemes have been introduced for the same.

"As far as employment and migration in Uttarakhand are concerned, a commission has been formed to fix unemployment there. We have also introduced many schemes," said Bhatt.

He added, "The government is making constant efforts to tackle unemployment. Action has begun on the issue. So many people are getting employment and are also availing the benefits of various schemes introduced by the Central government. Unemployment is a big issue. The Central and the state governments have made solid arrangements for the same. There is a continuous decline in the unemployment rate and more and more people are becoming self-reliant."

The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in early 2022. (ANI)

