New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana is ready for implementation, with its cabinet decision being notified.

With registrations expected to begin within ten days, the scheme aims to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women of Delhi, fulfilling a commitment made during the February budget under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, stated a press release from CMO.

Highlighting the extensive welfare measures taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government over the past decade--including free education, healthcare, and bus travel for women--CM Atishi emphasized that this new scheme represents a significant step toward ensuring true empowerment through financial independence, the release stated.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Atishi announced, "Yesterday morning, the Delhi government's cabinet made a significant decision by approving the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. The scheme was passed by the cabinet last night, and the decision was notified by the evening. I am delighted to share that the promise made by the Delhi government under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal during the February budget has been fulfilled. This promise ensures that every woman aged 18 and above in Delhi will receive an honorarium. Despite several conspiracies by our opponents to obstruct this initiative, the Delhi government, true to its word under Kejriwal's leadership, has delivered on this commitment."

As per the cabinet's decision, which was notified on Thursday evening, all women who are residents of Delhi as of December 12, 2024, and are registered voters, will be eligible for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. However, certain categories of women are not eligible for this scheme which include current or former permanent government employees, whether in the Central Government, Delhi Government, or MCD, women who are or have been MPs, MLAs, or Councillors, women who have paid income tax in the previous assessment cycle, women already receiving pensions under Delhi government schemes, such as old-age pensions, widow pensions, or disability pensions, the release mentioned.

Talking about why this scheme was needed, CM Atishi said that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana has been introduced because the Delhi government recognizes the challenges women face, especially those who are not financially independent.

"Women, regardless of their age, often have to depend on men for their minor expenses. As children, they rely on their fathers, as adults on their husbands, and in old age on their sons. The Delhi government, under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, is perhaps the only government that truly understands the struggles of women, which led to the inception of this scheme," she mentioned. (ANI)

