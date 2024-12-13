The race to enter the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final is heating up with every contest being a crucial one. India, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa are in the race to make it to the World Test Championship 2023-25 summit clash next year. Every result from here on has a bearing on the ICC WTC 2023-25 qualification scenarios and it would indeed be exciting to see which two sides end up qualifying for the summit clash which is scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium on June 11. ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Points Table Updated: South Africa Dethrones Australia From Number One Spot.

Australia are the reigning World Test Champions after they beat India in the final last year to win the title for the first time. India will have the opportunity to become the only team to feature in all three WTC final. For Sri Lanka and South Africa, a maiden appearance in the all-important summit clash will be the target. In this article, we shall take a look at how India, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa need to do to enter the ICC WTC 2023-25 final. Ben Stokes Lashes Out At ICC After Apex Cricket Body Deducted WTC Points Off England National Cricket Team Due To Slow Over Rate In NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

ICC WTC 2023–25 Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

India: India will look to not just make it to the ICC WTC final for a third consecutive time but also win it this time around. India were in an advantageous position to make it to the summit clash next year before the shock 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home followed. India did start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 well with a win over Australia in Perth but a defeat in Adelaide has set them back again. India now need to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 either by a 4-1 or a 3-2 margin to qualify for the ICC WTC 2023-25 final without depending on the other results. If the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 finishes 3-2 in India's favour, they will need Sri Lanka to win atleast one of their two Test against Australia.

Australia: The reigning champions bounced back in their pursuit to qualify for the ICC WTC 2023-25 final after beating India in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Australia need to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 either by 4-1, 3-1 or 3-2 to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final without any help from other teams in the race. But if the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 finishes in a 2-2 draw, Australia would need to win atleast one of the two Tests against Sri Lanka. In case of a 3-2 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will need to beat Sri Lanka 2-0 to qualify for the WTC 2023-25 final.

South Africa: The side which is best-placed to make it to the ICC WTC 2023-25 final is South Africa, The Proteas have been superb in Tests in recent times and hence occupy the top spot in the ICC WTC 2023-25 standings, after registering a 2-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka 2-0 in a recent Test series. Now, South Africa are slated to take on Pakistan next in two Tests and they need to win just one to make it to the ICC WTC 2023-25 final.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka have a really complicated route to follow if they are to qualify for the ICC WTC 2023-25 final. Dhananjaya de Silva and his men emerged as favourites for the WTC 2023-25 final after blanking New Zealand at home but a whitewash at the hands of South Africa have jeopardised their chances of qualifying for the WTC final. Sri Lanka ow need to win both their remaining Tests against Australia and additionally expect other results to go their way in order to make it to the ICC WTC 2023-25 final.

