New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Delhi misled and lied to the people in connection with the odd-even scheme to counter the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, an official release from LG's Office said on Tuesday."The much-publicized odd-even scheme to fight air pollution post-Diwali that was announced by the AAP Government yesterday is nothing but an attempt to mislead people and courts to divert attention from the ongoing severe crisis in the capital caused by air pollution," the statement said.

"The file to this effect clearly shows that the decision to implement the odd-even scheme as a part of measures under GRAP-IV was not approved by Minister (Environment) Gopal Rai," it added.

Subsequently, CM Arvind Kejriwal's office conveyed his approval to defer a decision on odd-even plying of vehicles, as proposed by Gopal Rai, since the CM was out of town. Elaborating on the odd-even scheme, the statement said that the file in its para 158.2 proposed for physical classes for all classes up to class XI to be discontinued, lessons to be conducted online and all public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength."All colleges / educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities to be closed and vehicles to run on the odd-even basis of registration numbers," it added.Gopal Rai and the Chief Minister approved all proposals except that about odd-even plying of vehicles, where they wanted a decision on implementation to be taken after advice from "experts".The file was subsequently sent to the LG Secretariat for LG's approval. The LG Secretariat has flagged this deliberate misrepresentation in its letters to the CM Office.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai said, "The government has taken the decision to implement the Odd-Even Vehicle Scheme, and regarding that, we have seen a few observations in the media. After that, we have decided that, after studying the Supreme Court's order, we will make detailed plans, and then we will inform you all. We will incorporate the orders of the Supreme Court in the detailed planning."

"The government had taken the decision to implement it on November 13, but now, after studying the Supreme Court's order, tomorrow we will inform the details," he added. (ANI)

