Shimla, May 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday blamed Punjab's AAP government responsible for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

"The removal of Sidhu Moosewala's security by Punjab's AAP government is unfortunate. I strongly condemn it," Thakur said in a tweet.

"If today anyone is being considered responsible for this murder, it's Punjab's AAP government," he tweeted in Hindi, demanding that the incident "should be fairly investigated."

In another tweet, he termed the murder as shocking and condemnable.

The AAP government's law and order system is totally unsuccessful which is being seen by the masses, the BJP leader added.

