New Delhi, May 6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the city government will set up 48 oxygen plants, including 21 that are being imported from France, across the national capital to address the shortage of the life-saving gas.

Kejriwal inspected the installation of a new oxygen plant at the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. He said the plant can generate 330 litres oxygen, which can fill 50-60 cylinders, and if used directly, 33 patients can be treated 24x7, adding that it will help the 200-bed hospital. Delhi High Court Slams Arvind Kejriwal Govt, Says ‘Medical Infrastructure of State in Shambles, Don’t Be Like Ostrich With Head in Sand’.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

Inspected the installation of the new oxygen plant at Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. I want to thank the French govt for their support. We are setting up 48 such plants across Delhi to address shortage of oxygen pic.twitter.com/lC1bKAV0v8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 6, 2021

Pointing out that Delhi has witnessed an acute shortage of oxygen in the last few days, he said on one hand, the city is taking the life-saving gas from the Centre and on the other hand, it is trying to produce as much oxygen as it can.

A total of 48 oxygen plants will be installed across Delhi, of which 21 are being imported from France and the rest are manufactured in India. "Though these are small plants, I feel they will provide a lot of support to the entire system that is under pressure due to a shortage of oxygen," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after the national capital received 730 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 5. In a letter to Modi, he said this was the first time that the national capital received more than 700 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas.

