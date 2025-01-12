New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and accused the AAP government of granting "permanent voter status" to illegal Bangladeshi nationals who arrived before 2014, to secure their votes in the elections.

Attacking AAP further, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said this is why AAP was so "tensed" when the votes were being scrutinised.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "AAP has always been with anti-national forces. Now I have come to know that when the votes of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were being cut or their votes were being scrutinised through a process of the Election Commission, then why were they so tensed? They had made all the Bangladeshi nationals a permanent voter here, who came illegally before 2014. They were given certificates so that they could vote for them."

Poonawalla alleged that the AAP leaders gave permanent voter status to illegal Bangladeshi nationals, and the evidence for this has now been revealed.

"This process was done by the leaders of the AAP, the proof of which has come out now...Arvind Kejriwal took revenge on the people of Purvanchal, he started abusing them. So I think that the people of Purvanchal society are also seeing how Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is always ready to save Bangladeshi voters," Poonawalla said.

On Saturday, BJP candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas are being settled in Delhi with the support of parties like Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress.

"Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas are settled in Delhi. Whether it is Congress, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal, they want to give them the rights of the poor people of the country. Congress and AAP MLAs will be involved in providing (fake Aadhar) cards to Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas. Many AAP leaders will go to jail," Bidhuri said.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police sent notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff to join the investigation in a fake Aadhaar card documents case, in which some Bangladeshis were arrested and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered, according to Delhi Police sources.

BJP lashed out at AAP following this and accused it of garnering support of 'anti-national' forces to win the upcoming assembly elections.

"After the scandals involving alcohol and health fraud, a new and dangerous tendency of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is emerging. Investigation into fake votes in Delhi has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being made by making fake Aadhar cards and signatures of two AAP MLAs--Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar have been found in this conspiracy... AAP is taking support from anti-national forces. What is the secret of Arvind Kejriwal's love for anti-national forces?" Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi as the incumbent AAP vying for a record fourth term is being challenged by both the BJP and Congress.

AAP, after winning 67 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, again won 62 seats in 2020. BJP was able to take its tally from three to eight seats in 2020.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered major setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. (ANI)

