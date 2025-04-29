New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In a powerful display of unity and resolve against terrorism, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday organised candle marches across all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi to express solidarity with the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The candle marches were attended by AAP MLAs, MLA candidates, councillors, Assembly presidents, and a large number of citizens who responded to the party's call to honour the deceased and reaffirm their commitment to the unity and integrity of India.

In Patparganj, party workers, leaders, and supporters marched through Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Market, Main Mandawali Road, and West Vinod Nagar. Similarly, former Cabinet Minister Raghuvinder Shokeen and Ward 45 Councillor Santosh 'Pappu' Chilwal led a candle march in Jwalapuri, Nangloi, paying homage to the victims and pledging allegiance to the unity of the nation.

In Wazirpur Assembly, the candle march commenced from Baba Ramdev Mandir near the Gurudwara, passed through D and C-Block, and concluded at B-Block Sabzi Mandi and Valmiki Mandir, extending to A to L Block JJ Colony. In Greater Kailash constituency, the candle march was held in Zamrudpur village, while in Madipur, party workers condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in strong terms and appealed to the central government for a strong and fitting response.

Senior AAP leader and AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "Today, the entire nation stands with the central government's decisions. There is a collective demand from the people that the central government respond to the terrorists in the language they understand--with strength and resolve."

Saurabh Bharadwaj further emphasized, "For the first time, a terrorist attack has been carried out on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. All those people were innocent. Today, the entire nation stands with the grieving families. We also stand in support of any decisive action the central government chooses to take. As a Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir's law and order and internal security lie entirely under the control of the central government. These recurring terror attacks are a result of systemic failure and a lapse in intelligence. The central government must take this matter seriously and act decisively."

It is noteworthy that on April 23, AAP leaders, under the leadership of Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, also held a candle march at Jantar Mantar to pay tribute to the tourists in the Pahalgam attack.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi have all extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expressed unwavering solidarity with them in their hour of grief. (ANI)

