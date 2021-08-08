Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will increase its strength in Rajasthan and mobilise its workers at the grassroots level, party leader Khemchand Jagirdar said on Sunday.

He said the people are "upset" with both major political parties and the AAP will pose a challenge to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming time.

Jagirdar said AAP's state-incharge and MP Sanjay Singh will address a divisional level workers' conference in Sriganganagar.

He said a working plan is being prepared to strengthen the party in Rajasthan. Feedback has been taken for this working plan in the two-day state-level brainstorming programme concluded here on Sunday, Jagirdar said.

He alleged that both the Modi government at the Centre and the Gehlot government in Rajasthan are "looting the public".

Electricity rates are probably the highest in Rajasthan compared to other states, he claimed. Health and education services in Rajasthan should be changed on the lines of Delhi, the AAP leader said.

