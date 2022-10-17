Ahmedabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address public meetings in Unjha town of Mehsana district and Deesa town in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Monday, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann are on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Sunday.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the poll programme for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

During a rally in Bhavnagar city on Sunday, Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP-led central government, saying Gujarat does not want a "double-engine government" but a "new engine" government.

He said if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, it will withdraw on priority all "false cases" registered against people from various communities, groups and government employees for agitating against the BJP government in the last 27 years.

Kejriwal has visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past and made a number of promises for the welfare of people of the state if his party is voted to power.

