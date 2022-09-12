New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Monday accused AAP leaders of lying over the issuance of tender for procurement of 1,000 buses that is currently being probed by the CBI, saying not only the tender was awarded but work orders were also issued by the Kejriwal government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders should prove that there was no tender for the purchase and maintenance of buses or apologise for "lying" on the issue, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

Also Read | Vyapam Case: Candidate, Aide Sentenced to Jail for Four Years Over Impersonation.

"Kejriwal government itself replied in the Assembly that after the decision of the cabinet, not only tenders were issued but work orders were placed, and contracts were also signed with companies," Bidhuri said.

The work order was later kept in abeyance after the BJP MLAs brought the "scam" in procurement of buses to light and complained to the Lieutenant Governor, he claimed.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Provide Free Meals to Passengers, But Here’s A Catch.

AAP MLA and party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had said on Sunday, "In this matter, neither a single bus was purchased, nor even a rupee was paid to anybody. Then where did the corruption take place?"

The Kejriwal government put the tender process on hold after "some inquiry" was initiated against it, he had said.

"It was decided not to go ahead with the tender process till the conclusion of the inquiry. It is still on hold for the past two years and we could not purchase even a single bus," Bharadwaj said.

The CBI, which had registered a PE (preliminary inquiry) case in the matter, has also been conducting a probe into it for about one-and-a-half years but it is yet to claim any breakthrough.

Bidhuri said AAP leaders claim in a press conference that no tender has been floated in this matter was misleading.

"These leaders have tried to mislead the people of Delhi by telling white lies. BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar had raised a question in the Delhi Assembly on this issue. The reply from the government on January 3, 2022, clearly stated that as per the decision of the cabinet, tenders were issued in March 2020 for the purchase of 1,000 new buses, on which two bids were received.

"The order for the supply of 1,000 low floor CNG buses was placed on 15 January 2021 and for the AMC, the order was placed on 29 January 2021 and 1 February 2021 to the bus manufacturers," Bidhuri said.

The blame game between the AAP and the BJP ensued after Delhi LG V K Saxena approved the chief secretary's proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI to “club” it with the ongoing probe by the agency into the alleged irregularities in the process followed in procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) in 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)