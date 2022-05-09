New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan joined the locals in their protest against the move of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Earlier, the locals sat on the roads to block the bulldozers that were brought to carry out the drive.

Khan said that the people of the area had already removed the encroachments at his request.

"Wazu Khana' and toilets outside a mosque here were removed in presence of police, earlier. When there are no encroachments, why have they come here? Just to do politics?" the AAP MLA said.

Khan further alleged that the MCD is carrying out the drive to "disturb the atmosphere".

"When I removed all the encroachments, then the MCD has come to disturb the atmosphere. Why else have they come? If there is any encroachment in my constituency, tell me, I will remove it," he said.

Earlier today, the anti-encroachment drive was launched in the area with the help of Delhi police personnel. (ANI)

