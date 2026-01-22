Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that India has witnessed the development of a strong sports culture over the past 11 years, driven by various national-level initiatives and events.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Sports University here, the Chief Minister said programmes like Khelo India and the Fit India Movement have played a significant role in promoting sports across the country.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I got the opportunity to visit Meerut for the inspection of the Sports University. Over the last 11 years, a strong sports culture has developed in India. Various sports events have taken place across the country, such as Khelo India and the Fit India Movement. It is also a proud moment for all of us, as a stadium named after the great Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is going to come up in Meerut."

CM Yogi said it was a proud moment for everyone that a stadium named after legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is set to come up in Meerut.

He said such initiatives would further strengthen sports infrastructure and encourage youth participation in sports.

On Monday, Adityanath addressed public grievances during a 'Janta Darshan' programme in Lucknow, where he met citizens from various parts of the district and listened to their concerns.

During the public outreach programme, the Chief Minister reviewed written applications submitted by people and assured them of timely assistance and resolution. He encouraged citizens to actively participate in community development.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also interacted warmly with children during the Janta Darshan and shared a light-hearted moment with a child who was visibly delighted after receiving chocolates from him.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Direct Fund Transfer programme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said that more than 60 lakh beneficiaries in both rural and urban areas of the state have received benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana over the past nine years.

"In the last nearly nine years, we have provided the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to more than 60 lakh beneficiaries in rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh. Today, two lakh more people have been added, taking the total to 62 lakh. For the first time since Independence, such a large number of beneficiaries are receiving housing facilities, and the credit goes to Prime Minister Modi's vision and leadership," he said. (ANI)

