Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over the Centre's reported move to clear the allotment of 10 acres of land in Chandigarh to Haryana for the construction of its Assembly building.

In a letter to the home minister, Kang said Chandigarh was established on land that once belonged to 50 Punjabi-speaking villages and asserted that the reported move to allot land to Haryana has caused widespread dissatisfaction among the people of Punjab.

"I express my deep concern over the recent proposal of the union government for allotting land to the Haryana government for constructing its own Vidhan Sabha building in Chandigarh.

"This development is an attempt to encroach upon the capital of Punjab, which is Chandigarh."

He highlighted the historical significance of Chandigarh, saying it was established on land that once belonged to fifty Punjabi-speaking villages.

He pointed out that the people of Punjab had sacrificed their land to create their capital, and any move to allot land to Haryana for an Assembly building would undermine long-standing commitment.

"The recent developments have caused widespread dissatisfaction among the people of Punjab, who see this as a deviation from the commitments made by successive Union Governments.

"This proposal is not just a territorial issue, but an affront to the rights of the people of Punjab," said the Anandpur Sahib MP.

Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Kang requested an urgent meeting with the Home Minister to discuss this matter in detail, seeking a fair resolution that respects the interests and historical context of Chandigarh's establishment.

Kang expressed hope that the Union government would reconsider the proposal and address the concerns of the people of Punjab.

Punjab's ruling AAP and the opposition parties from the state have criticised the Centre's reported move to clear the allotment of 10 acres of land in Chandigarh to Haryana for the construction of its assembly building.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has reportedly granted environmental clearance for the land offered by the Haryana government to the Chandigarh administration in exchange for land to build the second assembly building here.

The Haryana government offered 12 acres of land in Panchkula in exchange for 10 acres of land near IT Park Road in Chandigarh.

At present, Punjab and Haryana's separate Assemblies are located in the common building complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states.

