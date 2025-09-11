Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met the family of Mehraj Malik in Jammu before travelling to Srinagar.

"Met the father and brother of @MehrajMalikAAP in Jammu. I have reached Srinagar, and tomorrow a meeting with party workers will be held to decide the plan for the upcoming struggle," Singh wrote in a post on X.

In an earlier post, Singh alleged that party MLA Mehraj Malik had been unfairly booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), claiming it was retaliation for raising people's issues in his constituency.

He said that attempts by the BJP administration to "crush AAP" in Jammu and Kashmir would only make it stronger.

"AAP MLA @MehrajMalikAAP was booked under a serious law like PSA only because he raised his voice for building hospitals, schools, and roads in his constituency. From this historic land of Jammu and Kashmir, I want to make it clear to the BJP administration and the Prime Minister that the more you try to crush the Aam Aadmi Party, the stronger it will become," Singh wrote.

The visit came after the detention of Malik, an AAP MLA from the Doda constituency, who was booked under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, on Monday for activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

Meanwhile, Shamas Din Malik, father of the detained legislator, said on Tuesday that his son had been wrongly charged under the PSA, and that the matter was now before the court.

"The court will decide now...There was a fight with DC sahib (Deputy Commissioner of Doda)...He has been wrongly charged under PSA," he told ANI. (ANI)

