New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday visited the residence of Satyendra Jain, who is currently in jail on money laundering charges. During the visit, Sanjay Singh met with Poonam Jain, Satyendra Jain's wife.

This meeting took place a day after Satyendra Jain was released on bail from Tihar Jail, where he had been for six months in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Earlier in the day, Singh also visited the Raj Ghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi along with his wife, Anita Singh, and party workers.

On Wednesday, after walking out of jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said it was not the time to celebrate but to "fight" as other AAP leaders including the "topmost leader" Arvind Kejriwal are in jail.

Hailing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently serving jail in the case, Singh said, "Jail ke taale tootenge, Arvind Kejriwal chootenge."

Singh was welcomed by loud cheers and slogans as soon as he walked out of jail.

The AAP leader was seen climbing atop a vehicle parked outside the jail and addressing the supporters gathered there.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last October in an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. He spent six months in jail.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the case.

Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested and sent to judicial custody until April 15. Manish Sisodia is also in judicial custody in this case.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was sent to 15-day judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with now scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case.

ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. The agency claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the excise policy. (ANI)

