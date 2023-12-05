New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MPs staged a protest against the alleged misuse of Central agencies and demanded the release of former minister Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh.

Party MP Raghav Chadha, Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Sandeep Pathak staged a protest on the premises of the Parliament with the banner in hands demanding the release of Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Also Read | Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Over 63 Locations Across State; Property, Valuables Worth Crores Seized.

Notably, Rajya Sabha on Monday decided to discontinue the suspension of Raghav Chadha holding him "guilty of breach of privilege" but noting that the suspension suffered by him so far be taken as sufficient punishment.

The motion for discontinuing the suspension of Raghav Chadha, on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, was moved by BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked him to do so.

Also Read | Munich Airport Closes Again Due to Snow, Sleet.

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11, during the Monsoon session.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia remains in Judicial custody in connection with the alleged excise policy scam after the Rouse Avenue court had extended the custody till December 11.

Hearing the matter at length the court noted that several documents are yet to be filed by the Enforcement Directorate for the accused persons.

Another AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also continues to remain in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the excise policy case after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the custody till December 11, 2023.

The court also ordered to supply an advance copy of the supplementary chargesheet to Sanjay Singh's lawyer and noted that the bail arguments are to be held on December 6, 2023.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) on November 2 against Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in a money laundering case related to the excise policy case

In Parliament, the Central government is set to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha later on Tuesday for consideration and passage.

Both the Bills, as per the list of business in the Lower House, are to be moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration.

According to the list of business, Shah is to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 26, 2023. It amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act of 2004.

The Act provides for reservation in jobs and admission in professional institutions to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)