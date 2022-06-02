Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) Punjab's ruling party AAP on Thursday accused the opposition political outfits of playing "dirty politics" over the death of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang asserted that justice will be delivered by arresting assailants very soon in this case.

Also Read | ICMR Releases Guidance Document for Drone Use in Healthcare.

The unfortunate incident of the singer's death has again exposed the "double-standards" of Akali and Congress parties, he said.

"Those leaders, who have been associating Sidhu with gangsters and blaming him for promoting gun culture in Punjab, are now playing cheap tactics to gain political mileage and malign the AAP government's clean image," Kang alleged.

Also Read | DU Admission Row: St Stephen’s College Challenges Withdrawal of Its Prospectus in Delhi High Court.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Lambasting the Shiromani Akali Dal chief, Kang claimed that Sukhbir Singh Badal had called Sidhu Moosewala a gangster.

"The gangsters and mafia regime flourished during decades of ruling by both the Congress and Akali Dal. The future of youngsters was annihilated by drugs in Punjab due to their nefarious governance. However, now they are attempting to put all blame for all their wrongdoings with Punjabis on the AAP government," said Kang.

Kang said it is condemnable that instead of sharing grief with the slain singer's family, the Congress was "chalking out strategies" for the upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll and their leaders were "shedding crocodile tears" at the singer's last rites for political gains.

"The Opposition parties are perturbed with the dynamic functioning of the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in just two months, which they could not do in decades. They want to defame the government by hook and crook and their ostensible goal is to spoil peace in Punjab," Kang alleged.

The AAP government has been under fire from the Opposition parties over the pruning of security cover of 424 people and then allegedly making the list of protectees public.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)