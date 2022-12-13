New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The AAP will appoint Sandeep Pathak, who was its election in-charge for Punjab and Gujarat, as national general secretary (organisation), after it recently became eligible for national party status.

Though the Arvind Kejriwal-headed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won only five of the 181 seats in the Gujarat assembly polls, it got a nearly 13 per cent vote share. Kejriwal had said that the AAP has not won many seats but the votes the party got helped it attain national party status.

Pathak, who is a Rajya Sabha member, was the election in-charge for Punjab and Gujarat and he will be appointed the AAP's national general secretary (organisation), sources in the party said on Tuesday.

