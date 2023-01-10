New Delhi, [India], January 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, held an important meeting at the party headquarters in view of the Odisha and Kerala Assembly elections, where AAP has decided to contest.

The meeting was addressed by the AAP MP and National Organisational General Secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak, who gave instructions for strong preparation for the elections.

Various plans and strategies were discussed on how to strengthen the organisation and how to work at the grassroots level. During this, each stakeholder of the organisation was given an opportunity to share their suggestions individually.

AAP's election in-charge of Odisha Virendra Kadyan, Odisha Convenor Nishikant Mohapatra, AAP's election in-charge of Kerala N Raja, party functionaries and volunteers holding important positions were present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Sandeep Pathak said, "The main objective of today's meeting is to strengthen the AAP organisation in Odisha and Kerala. The more friends from Odisha and Kerala join AAP, the stronger the organisation will become. Maintaining trust between the party and the organisation is extremely important. So we would love to go ahead with the suggestions from all the colleagues."

He directed the volunteers and functionaries to bring together such people who can make the organisation stronger.

"First of all, bring together as many people as possible from your respective states. And add such colleagues to help the party whose aim is not to get a position in the election but to make the organisation stronger. A strong organisation only helps in understanding the problems and needs of the state at the grassroot level. In such a situation, it is necessary for everyone to move together," he said.

Notably, since getting the status of a national party, the Aam Aadmi Party is continuously working to strengthen its organization in those states where elections are to be held in the coming time.

Recently on January 6, Sandeep Pathak had a meeting with the office bearers and leaders in Delhi. Similar meetings have also been held with the party officials of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

